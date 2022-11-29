Carss Park preferred location for new local aquatic facility

Georges River Council has resolved to recognise Carss Park as the preferred option for a local aquatic facility at its 28 November meeting.
The decision follows detailed studies over the past few years with Otium Planning Group Pty Ltd engaged by Council to investigate the feasibility of building aquatic facility options at both Carss Park and Todd Park.
Four potential locations within the Georges River area were reviewed in the Regional Aquatic Facility Site Suitability and Feasibility Study in May 2020, including: Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah; Todd Park, Blakehurst; Kogarah War Memorial Pool site, Carss Park and Sans Souci Leisure Centre, Sans Souci.
In the recent Georges River Aquatic Facility study conducted this year, Carss Park was identified as a feasible option and Council has endorsed the inclusion of a local scale aquatic facility in its future Capital Works Plan.
The concept of a local scale aquatic facility at Carss Park includes infrastructure that meets contemporary aquatic standards such as:
8 lane 51.5m pool (to current Olympic standards)
25m learn to swim pool
Splash pad
Gym and fitness areas
Café with kitchen
Wet and dry seating areas
Wet and dry accessible change facilities
Operational offices
Additional parking
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "This is great news for the Georges River community as w are one step closer to building a third aquatic centre in our LGA."
"Our Open Space, Recreation and Community Facilities Strategy will be incorporated into the concept plans to ensure the new aquatic facility serves the current and future needs of local residents."
Next steps
The council will need to prepare a new Plan of Management and Master Plan for Carss Bush Park and Todd Park to facilitate the construction of an aquatic facility with funding starting in the 2022-23 financial year.
Aquatic Facility construction would require Development Consent under Part 4 of the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.
Consent is to be obtained through the lodgement of a Development Application which will be determined by the Sydney South Planning Panel as it is for Council-related development with a cost of more than $5 million.
The preparation of detailed architectural designs which requires the involvement of consulting engineers, special aquatic facility quantity surveyors and project managers would be required to enable the lodgement of such a Development Application.
