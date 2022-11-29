St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Carss Park preferred location for new local aquatic facility

November 29 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council permanently closed Kogarah War Memorial Pool (KWMP) at Carss Park on July 23, 2019. Picture: Chris Lane

Georges River Council has resolved to recognise Carss Park as the preferred option for a local aquatic facility at its 28 November meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.