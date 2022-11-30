On any given Wednesday afternoon, volunteer Matt Soames can be found at the HammondCare Miranda Men's Club bringing joy to men like Lex, who is living with dementia.
Mr Soames, 68, retired after a successful finance career, tells of how he had a jigsaw puzzle custom-made for the club, inspired by one of the residents who once managed a car dealership.
Sadly, that resident has since passed away, but Lex loves working on the puzzle.
"The puzzle was of a Jaguar XK140, which I had made in large pieces for ease of use. It's providing a very popular pastime," Mr Soames said.
HammondCare is looking for up to 30 more volunteers like Mr Soames to help improve quality of life for residents in the new $25 million Miranda Mason aged care home for frail aged residents opened last month.
Miranda Mason offers 60 new beds, adding to the variety of aged care accommodation options at the Kiama Rd site, including dementia-specific residential care, independent living units and respite cottage places.
HammondCare, an independent Christian charity, says volunteers play an important role of helping the achieve its mission to improve quality of life for people in need.
In 2019, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, HammondCare had 1100 volunteers on its books across all its services - the number is now 650. It's a situation replicated across the aged care sector.
Volunteers have been part of the charity's operation during its 90-year history.
During the Great depression, volunteers built homes for destitute families; today they provide diverse services with their skills and life experience matched to the needs of residents, patients, and clients.
Mr Soames, of Miranda, finds what appeals to residents by asking questions and listening.
He found appropriate music for man born in Brazil with a passion for South American tunes, while another man - who once played rugby league - regularly goes through Mr Soames old player card collection.
"When I retired in 2016 after a long career, I found I had time to give something back to the community," Mr Soames said.
"I looked for volunteering opportunities online and that's when I saw an advertisement from HammondCare to support men living with dementia."
Volunteer Co-ordinator Danielle Ellem said Mr Soames arrives every week with a contagious smile along with his handpicked resources ready to share.
"He embodies our Mission and is a great exemplar to others, relating to the individual, finding out something special about each person, spending time with them," she said.
HammondCare Head of Volunteer Services Belinda Holst said the charity was keen to welcome back volunteers, who were restricted in their role by the pandemic.
"We also encourage new volunteers to do the very important work of providing social support," she said.
"There is a wide range of ways volunteers can contribute, including becoming a companion to residents, driving a small minibus, assisting with small group programs like an exercise program or cooking, supporting with pastoral care or helping with arts and crafts."
Further information: Call 1800 793399 or email volunteer@hammond.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
