The parents of four children killed by a drunk and drugged driver spoke of the spirit of forgiveness at a function held by the St Catherine Laboure, Gymea parish.
More than 400 people attended the inaugural dinner and Laboure Lecture at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters.
Daniel and Leila Abdallah lost three of their children, Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, in the tragedy at Oatlands in western Sydney on February 1, 2000. The siblings' cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, was also killed.
The Abdallas subsequently created i4give Day to remember the children and encourage forgiveness in the community.
The initiative has evolved into a week-long "festival of forgiveness", which reaches into many institutions.
Bishop Richard Umbers, regional bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney, attended the Gymea parish function.
Parish Priest Fr Greg Morgan presented the Abdallahs with a $10,000 cheque to support their I4give Day Foundation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.