Tranquility flows through every aspect of stunning Cronulla Oasis design Advertising Feature

Oasis Cronulla by Bronxx offers the ultimate in luxury living with the benefit of 'blue health' for its residents. Picture supplied

Imagine living in a luxurious waterfront haven inspired by the placemaking principle of "blue health". Bronxx makes it possible at Oasis Cronulla thanks to maximised access to expansive blue skies and water views for enhanced wellbeing.

Humans have always had an affinity with water. Standing on the shores of Gunnamatta Bay, it's easy to see why.

For Shire-based developer and builder Bronxx, water is the elixir of a beautiful quality of life, and it flows through every aspect of Oasis Cronulla.

Bronxx's Oasis placemaking team was inspired by the concept of blue health, the term given to the theory that being near or on water positively affects mental and physical health.

Offering a lifetime of uninterrupted Gunnamatta Bay views, these opulent residences are consciously designed to increase visible and physical access to the panoramic blue Gunnamatta Bay against a backdrop of never-ending skies.

From the cobblestone driveway and exotic planting to the mosaic water feature with soothing jets and lighting, Oasis greets you with a sensory experience like no other. Inside and out, every element is designed to instill a feeling of luxurious tranquility and provide the perfect antidote to your busy life. With 70 per cent of Oasis residences sold, only a half-floor Executive Apartment, a Beach House Apartment and the Penthouse remain.

The airy two-storey Beach House Apartment offers wrap-around terraces, separate family room, three bedrooms, a pool and a garden with waterside access.

The two-storey Penthouse is the jewel in the crown, offering the ultimate luxury waterfront lifestyle. Highlights include an internal lift, 360-degree views from the bay to the ocean, a rooftop pool and a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen. The Oasis development is brought to you by Bronxx, winner of both an MBA 2022 Excellence in Housing & Pool Awards and HIA-CSR Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards for Acqua Cronulla.