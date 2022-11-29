Mentors ensured James found the job that matched his skills Advertising Feature

The caring experts at Asuria Disability Employment Services helped James find the perfect job after 17 years of being unemployed. Picture supplied

When the company he had worked for as a mail sorter for 14 years closed down in 2005 James had no idea how long and hard the road back into employment would be.

Living with a neuro-developmental impairment and a Musculoskeletal Disorder which affects the types of roles he's able to take on, James spent the next 17 years looking for an employer willing to give him a chance, and an employment services provider who could see his potential.

That opportunity finally arrived earlier this year when Asuria Disability Employment Services Mentors, Elly and Darren, approached James about a role as a Concierge with NSW Government's Department of Regional NSW.

Having previously helped James to complete a Certificate III in Community Engagement to improve his self-confidence and ability to engage with others, Elly and Darren felt the role would offer a safe, structured and supportive work environment with long-term potential.

James' Asuria Mentors then helped him to prepare for the interview, providing him with appropriate clothing as well as conducting pre-interview coaching.

Much to his and Asuria's delight, James was offered the job, and is now celebrating his sixth month as Concierge with the Department of Regional NSW, where he spends his days helping his colleagues set up their meeting rooms, keeping the rooms organised and tidy, checking staff headcounts in the office, and assisting with administrative tasks.

James' relationship with his Asuria Disability Employment Services Mentors remains an important part of his continuing success in the role, with weekly check-ins helping to address any questions or concerns before they become problems.

On his return to the workforce, his new role, and the support he has received from Asuria, James says: "Being out of work for so long can be really tough, particularly as a person with a disability. The important thing is never to give up, to work with people who really care about helping you to succeed, and to make the most of every opportunity you're given".