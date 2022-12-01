For International Day of People with Disabilities (December 3), McDonald's Menai is celebrating the achievements of one of its valued employees.
Sarah Hearn is a member of the team at McDonald's Menai, where she has worked for about 10 years.
A friendly face to fellow staff and customers, Ms Hearn is one of many people living with an intellectual disability who is employed by Macca's through employment service, Jobsupport.
McDonald's and Jobsupport have been partnering for more than 36 years to provide jobs for people with moderate intellectual disability.
Ms Hearn, 34, says she loves her job. "I love working with people, and they always help me," she said. "I enjoy meeting new people and helping to serve the customers, communicating with them and being responsible."
When she's not on the job, she enjoys playing tennis, colouring and spending time with friends.
McDonald's Menai owner, Mina Favotta, says Ms Hearn, who also recently won an award for 'Outstanding Contributor of the Year', is a great part of the team.
"To see her blossom has been amazing. She was quiet when she first arrived, and now she's so outgoing," she said.
"Her main duty is keeping the dining room clean and customers love her - everyone knows her name and she always has a smile on her face. There's no Menai without Sarah."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
