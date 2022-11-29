To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.
It aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
The important thing is never to give up, to work with people who really care about helping you to succeed
When the company he had worked for as a mail sorter for 14 years closed down in 2005 James had no idea how long and hard the road back into employment would be.
Living with a neuro-developmental impairment and a Musculoskeletal Disorder which affects the types of roles he's able to take on, James spent the next 17 years looking for an employer willing to give him a chance, and an employment services provider who could see his potential.
That opportunity finally arrived earlier this year when Asuria Disability Employment Services Mentors, Elly and Darren, approached James about a role as a Concierge with NSW Government's Department of Regional NSW.
Having previously helped James to complete a Certificate III in Community Engagement to improve his self-confidence and ability to engage with others, Elly and Darren felt the role would offer a safe, structured and supportive work environment with long-term potential.
James' Asuria Mentors then helped him to prepare for the interview, providing him with appropriate clothing as well as conducting pre-interview coaching.
Much to his and Asuria's delight, James was offered the job, and is now celebrating his sixth month as Concierge with the Department of Regional NSW, where he spends his days helping his colleagues set up their meeting rooms, keeping the rooms organised and tidy, checking staff headcounts in the office, and assisting with administrative tasks.
James' relationship with his Asuria Disability Employment Services Mentors remains an important part of his continuing success in the role, with weekly check-ins helping to address any questions or concerns before they become problems.
On his return to the workforce, his new role, and the support he has received from Asuria, James says: "Being out of work for so long can be really tough, particularly as a person with a disability. The important thing is never to give up, to work with people who really care about helping you to succeed, and to make the most of every opportunity you're given".
Mentor Elly adds: "We couldn't be prouder of James and the resilience and determination he has shown in his new role. And for everyone else out there who might be in a similar position to James, there is a job out there waiting for you".