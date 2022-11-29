The George family from Cronulla have had a standout Australian snowboarding season, with Juan George leading the way.
The family spend their winters residing in Jindabyne, being home schooled whilst training and enjoying the 12-week season.
Juan collected a massive haul of awards and medals, as did his sister, Airish, and father, Brad.
Juan competed in the Snowsports Insterschools Championships and became a regional and state champion in both Snowboard Cross (SBX) and Slopestyle events.
He was awarded bronze medals for both disciplines in the National Championship representing Cronulla High School.
Airish won silver in both the SBX and GS in her age division at nationals, representing Woolooware Public School.
Juan placed second overall in the Under 17's Thredbo Snow Series and was Triple Crown winner for the Perisher Junior series, winning all three events.
Last week he was awarded the Golden Snow Boot perpetual trophy, as the highest achieving snowboarder at Cronulla High School, in his first year.
Brad joined his son on the slopes in the 8th Annual Transfer Banked Slalom at Thredbo, where at 13-years-old, Juan finished second in Under 17's, while Brad took out the Master's division.
Next stop for the George family is Austria, in January, where the kids will take up training with former pro-snowboarder and Shire resident, Ryan Tiene, from TAB Snow.
They will then be heading to America to compete in the USASA snowboard circuit.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
