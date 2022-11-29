Christmas joy will abound in Cronulla mall, with carols by a wide variety of performers every Saturday in December, starting at 11am.
Performers will include Miranda Musical Society, Sea Naturals, District Singers, Sing Australia, Polynesian Youth Choir, The Celtic Connection, Cronulla South Primary School Band and Choir, Uniting Church worship Team, Vanessa Voices and Southside worship team, Sutherland Shire Singers, Mums' Ukulele Group, Cath Sullivan and her violin students, saxophonists Paul and Harry, soloist Kayla and Scott Burford and his band.
There will also be Santa Photos in the Mall each Saturday, with pets invited along for family photos.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce is running a competition for the best display by a business, with two prizes of $300. Local dignitaries will choose one winner and residents will vote for the other, using QR codes on the windows. Plastic free businesses will get bonus points.
Other Christmas events in the shire, as reported on the Sutherland Shire Council website include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
