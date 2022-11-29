St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Christmas carols to bring joy to the shire at locations from Cronulla to Engadine

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gia, 5, Hamish 8, Gia, Archer, 6, and Marley, 3 next to a Christmas tree in Cronulla mall in 2021. Picture by John Veage

Christmas joy will abound in Cronulla mall, with carols by a wide variety of performers every Saturday in December, starting at 11am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.