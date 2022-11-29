Woman dies after two-car crash at Peakhurst

A woman has died in hospital following a two-car crash at Peakhurst earlier this month.
About 10am on Thursday, 10 November 2022, emergency services were called to Forest Road, Peakhurst, following reports of a two-car crash.
The driver of a Honda Accord sedan, a 28-year-old man, was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of a Honda Accent sedan, an 85-year-old woman, was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers from St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
About 4.50pm yesterday (Monday 28 November 2022), the woman passed away in hospital.
Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.