Oatley Lions Club hosted its inaugural community Christmas market at the Oatley Uniting Church recently.
Thousands of people attended the event, which included artisan stalls, face-painting and entertainment from school bands.
The barbecue was a popular hit, with the Uniting Church providing Devonshire tea.
The highlight of the day was Santa arriving on not a sleigh, but in true Australian summer style, on the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Every dollar raised will go towards club community projects.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
