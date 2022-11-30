St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley Lions Christmas market success

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 1 2022 - 6:00am
A crowded Christmas market hosted by Oatley Lions. Picture supplied

Oatley Lions Club hosted its inaugural community Christmas market at the Oatley Uniting Church recently.

