$4.9 million for new sports facility at Olds Park

Olds Park in Penshurst is set to receive $4.9 million for major upgrades to improve the facilities and boost participation through the NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure joined with Minister for Sport, Alister Henskens, Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris and members of local sporting codes to announce the funding for the project.
Mr Coure said the $4.9 million investment by the NSW Government into local sport demonstrates the government's commitment to providing our local community with world-class facilities it deserves.
"Upgrades to Olds Park will create an innovative and inclusive sporting facility that includes four universally accessible changerooms and new club and spectator facilities," Mr Coure said.
"Sport is part of the fabric of our communities and our Government has a strong track record of investing in grassroots sport to deliver modern, accessible facilities. The new and improved Olds Park will enable more aspiring local sport stars to hone their skills and enjoy the benefits our outdoor exercise.
"Girls sporting codes in particular will benefit from this upgrade as it will provide them with greater access to their own changerooms and facilities helping to grow our local girls sporting codes ever further."
The Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund provides grants between $1 million and $5 million for new or upgraded sport facilities.
The Fund prioritises projects that provide inclusive and accessible facilities that enable more people to play sport.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the NSW Government has now invested $200 million in new and upgraded community sporting facilities through the first two rounds of the program.
"These projects will not only provide more opportunities for people to play sport, but they will also generate a local sports facility infrastructure boom, creating thousands of jobs and delivering an economic boost for communities across NSW," Mr Henskens said.
"Regardless of age, ability or the sport you play, this program is delivering game-changing projects that promote participation and secure a brighter future for local communities across NSW."
