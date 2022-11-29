St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$4.9 million for new sports facility at Olds Park

Updated November 29 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Olds Park in Penshurst is set to receive $4.9 million for major upgrades to improve the facilities and boost participation through the NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.