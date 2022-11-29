Chris Minns welcomed Heathcote candidate Maryanne Stuart to Labor's election team at a community forum at Engadine on Tuesday night.
About 150 people attended the event, which was held in a function room at the Engadine Tavern.
The Labor leader pitched the party's agenda for the March 2023 election and took questions for about an hour.
Mr Minns said Ms Stuart, who decisively won preselection on Saturday, was "a passionate advocate for her community with a wealth of understanding about issues which impact the Heathcote electorate".
"If she is given the opportunity, Maryanne will make an exceptional local representative," he said in a statement.
"We know this election will be an up hill battle, and we will fight for every single vote we can get, but Maryanne is certainly up for the challenge."
The statement said Ms Stuart, an Engadine resident, had lived in the electorate for most of her life, attending St John Bosco Primary and High School and finished her schooling at St Patrick's Sutherland, going on to study at Gymea TAFE.
Ms Stuart and her husband Russell raised their two children in the area and four generations of the family live locally.
Ms Stuart is employed as the lead community organiser at the Australian Conservation Foundation. Her role involves "working with volunteers from all over Australia, helping them to campaign and advocate for change to address the climate and nature extinction crisis".
The statement said Ms Stuart's experience and expertise in this area would strengthen her advocacy for the Heathcote electorate and the surrounding Heathcote and Royal National Parks and local beaches and waterways.
"Maryanne is a pillar of her local community and has been a parent representative on the local Preschool Management Committee, president of the local netball club, and currently serving on the Social Justice group in her local parish of St John Bosco," the statement said.
"Having lived, worked, raised her family and served the family of Heathcote over the years Maryanne is passionate about transport, health and education and is dedicated to advocating her community after twelve years of a Liberal Government has left these systems in crisis."
Ms Stuart said, "The NSW Liberals have taken our state for granted".
"I've seen the challenges with access to healthcare, with finding teachers to teach our kids in the local schools and seen the challenges with housing affordability
"I love this community, and I want to give back to it by fighting for the services we deserve.
"I know this election with be tough, but NSW and Heathcote are ready for change and only a Minns Labor Government can deliver that."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
