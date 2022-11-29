St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor will strengthen support offered to victim survivors and their families

November 30 2022
Last month, I hosted a public forum at NSW Parliament with victims of crimes groups across NSW to discuss the state of victim's support in NSW. I really want to thank the Victims' Groups for sharing their stories. We have listened and we will act.

