St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor will strengthen support offered to victim survivors and their families

Last month, I hosted a public forum at NSW Parliament with victims of crimes groups across NSW to discuss the state of victim's support in NSW. I really want to thank the Victims' Groups for sharing their stories. We have listened and we will act.
A government I lead will strengthen the support offered to victims of crime by appointing an Independent Victims Commissioner and extending Victims Support Services to families of victims killed by a road crime.
Currently, 22 hours of free counselling are available to family members of a homicide victim, however road fatalities are excluded as they are not categorised as a 'violent crime.'
The current system does not work for the families of victims. For too long, road crime has been treated differently from other forms of violent crime when it comes to the way the families of victims are treated. It is time to fix this.
I will extend counselling services to families of victims killed by a road crime. Under my plan, approximately 200-300 additional NSW Residents will receive counselling, on top of the 18,000 who already access these services.
A government I lead will also appoint an Independent Victims Commissioner, who will act as an independent advocate for victims.
Presently, the Commissioner is placed in the impossible situation of being responsible for the agency that delivers services to victims, while being expected to act as an advocate for victims' groups when the services are inadequate or inappropriate.
Victims' groups have told us repeatedly that they want an independent commissioner that is on their side. Under Labor, victim survivors and the families of victims will finally have the independent advocate that they have fought for, the independent advocate they have always deserved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.