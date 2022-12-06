Flawless execution in Cronulla

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This striking home makes a bold statement showcasing a flawless execution crafted by D.velop.R and was designed by the Vic Lake Architects.
"An innovative design, state-of-the-art finishes and a north-west facing oasis all combine to deliver an incredible coastal sanctuary," Mitchell Wynn, estate agent from Highland said.
Over three awe-inspiring levels and complemented by multiple light-filled areas, it captures all day sunshine.
Two oversized bedrooms take pride of place on the upper level in this elegant home which includes an indulgent master retreat featuring custom wardrobes and a luxury ensuite.
A stunning rooftop terrace, with breathtaking ocean views, is perfect for entertainingwhile a private lift gives access to all three levels.
A timeless stone kitchen with premium appliances and butler's pantry for the chef at heart.
The landscaped gardens surround a sparkling in-ground swimming pool and has a desirable north-west aspect.
A resort-style alfresco entertaining area with built-in barbeque too.
The home is complete with a Smart Home system, ducted air-conditioning and level lift access to an oversized basement garaging and storage.
"Positioned in one of Cronulla's most coveted streets just footsteps from South Cronulla's sweeping shoreline and the vibrant hub, this is an opportunity not to be missed." Mitchell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.