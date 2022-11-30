Big win for cycling and walking projects in Bayside under NSW Get Active program

Bayside is a big winner with the latest release of funding under the NSW Get Active program to build new walking and cycling projects in the local government area.
Minister for Active Transport, Rob Stokes said the third and final tranche of the 2022 program would see $77 million in funding delivered for 161 projects across 45 councils.
In Bayside, funding for cycling projects are:
$900,000 for widening the Sandringham Sea Wall Shared Pathway from 2.1-metres to five-metres.;
$320,000 for a feasibility study and to develop a concept design for a public access pathway on land adjacent to the T8 rail corridor between Bexley and Wolli Creek;
$91,200 for a safety upgrade of a section of the Cook Park cycleway at the Emmaline Street carpark, Ramsgate Beach.
Walking projects:
$900,000 for eight new footpath projects including The Grand Parade, Sans Souci; Chuter Avenue, Ramsgate; Chestnut Drive, Banksia; Barton Street, Monterey; Alfred Street, Ramsgate Beach; and Turella, Thompson and Walker Streets, Turella;
$70,125 for construction of a 1.5-metre paved footpath on the western side of Brantwood Avenue between Fontainebleau Street and Kendall Street, Sans Souci for a distance of 300-metres.
Get NSW Active 2022 received 474 applications from councils across the state with 125 Greater Sydney projects and 158 regional projects receiving funding.
"For children, older people, parents pushing prams or people with disabilities a street without a footpath isn't an inconvenience, it's a barrier to moving freely in public space," Mr Stokes said.
"That's why we've already opened applications for Get NSW Active 2023 and we're encouraging all councils to apply now."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
