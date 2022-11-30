St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Big win for cycling and walking projects in Bayside under NSW Get Active program

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
Bayside Council has received $900,000 for widening the Sandringham Sea Wall Shared Pathway under the NSW Get Active program.

Bayside is a big winner with the latest release of funding under the NSW Get Active program to build new walking and cycling projects in the local government area.

