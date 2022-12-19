A 43-year career in medicine comes to an end in 2022 for Phil Dwyer of Woolooware Medical Practice.
It was the beginning of 1980 when Dr Dwyer launched into the community with his medical know-how. But having to learn the ropes of business management was pretty much "make it up as we went along", he said.
From a mere 10 or so patients a week in the early days, which certainly "didn't pay the rent", gradually the books built up, and over time the practice grew to carry many "good patients", Dr Dwyer said.
"Over the years we've also done home and nursing home visits - that doesn't happen much nowadays," he said. "I still remember resuscitating a poor old bloke from a Cronulla nursing home who collapsed. He went outside because he was feeling unwell at 11 in the middle of the night in a raging storm."
Medical advances have come a long way since Dr Dwyer's doors opened. "You see a whole pile of how medicine has changed," he said. "CT scans didn't exist when I first started and there were no MRIs in Australia. With laparoscopic surgery, you don't see ulcer surgery anymore whereas it used to be common."
Fast forward some decades, and COVID-19 hit. "We hadn't necessarily been trained for it, so we had to make it up as we went through," Dr Dwyer said. "We were able to do early vaccination clinics, and the 7am start was a burden on staff but they worked well. Phone consultations were also a plus after the Medicare rebate happened."
Dr Dwyer attributes the positive outcomes of practice operation to those by his side. "It's the people around me - more than about me," he said. "If we've been successful, it's because of them."
He refers to fellow GPs and staff who have come and gone, and stayed, including a long-time practice manager of 30 years and colleagues from Kareena Private Hospital's After Hours.
"The staff help me manage the chaos," Dr Dwyer said. "I worked at Kareena's After Hours from the day it started to the day it finished. I was one of the last two standing.
"I've worked with really good GPs and surgeons over time and I've been fortunate to be involved in the education committee with the Shire GPs, which became the Primary Health Network. It allowed us to meet, talk and become more collegial."
Dr Dwyer has also actively supported the Southern Districts Rugby Club as honorary club doctor and has dabbled in water safety at Elouera.
He has slightly mixed feelings about hanging up the stethoscope. "It's going to be hard because a lot of the guys my vintage are retiring and then you have the problem of who does the nursing home visits and home visits - there will be a shortage of GPs, so it will take time to overcome that," he said.
"I'm 70, and I still find medicine interesting. But we've had some holidays booked that we had to put off. I'd like to take them next year, and also play grandpa. I'm sure my wife will send me off to dig ditches with my son, the builder, even if he doesn't need a hole dug."
Dr Dwyer is confident the practice will thrive, even after his retirement. "We try to work on the principle of having a practice you'd be happy to for your family to go to," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
