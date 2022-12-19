St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Woolooware Medical Practice GP Phil Dwyer retires in 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolooware Medical Practice GP Phil Dwyer is retiring after 43 years. Picture by Chris Lane

A 43-year career in medicine comes to an end in 2022 for Phil Dwyer of Woolooware Medical Practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.