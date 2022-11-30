Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Pharmacy reforms to help patients

The NSW Government is making it easier to get vaccinations and to access more medications through local pharmacies, to ease the pressure on patients who find it difficult to get an appointment with a GP.
This will also take pressure off our hardworking GPs and free up their time to see patients with other medical issues.
Importantly, the pharmacy reforms will also ease pressure on our busy emergency departments.
Under the reforms, the NSW Government will increase the community's access to primary health care by:
The trials are in step with pharmacist reforms in Queensland and will be open to pharmacists in NSW who undertook appropriate additional training.
NSW Health will work with pharmacists to support the expansion of the vaccination program with education modules and materials for both themselves and their customers. NSW pharmacists can currently administer six vaccines, including COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
These reforms are on top of the NSW Government's record $33 billion investment in health in the 2022-23 NSW Budget. This investment includes recruiting over 2000 new ambulance staff, $2.9 billion for mental health support and $743 million to ensure NSW patients have the highest quality end-of-life care.
Locally, this record investment has recently provided Sutherland Hospital with a new state of the art MRI facility that will be available for patients in early 2023. It will be installed in the new hospital's $81.5 million operating theatre complex.
