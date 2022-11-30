St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Pharmacy reforms to help patients

By Mark Speakman
November 30 2022 - 2:30pm
Mark Speakman.

The NSW Government is making it easier to get vaccinations and to access more medications through local pharmacies, to ease the pressure on patients who find it difficult to get an appointment with a GP.

