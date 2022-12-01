St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

People power win for Carss Park pool

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Save Carss Park Pool rally in 2019 was the start of a long community campaign to rebulid the loved community asset on its present site.

A win for democracy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.