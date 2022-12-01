A win for democracy.
This was how councillors hailed the resolution passed by Georges River Council to build the LGA's third aquatic centre on the existing site of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.
It brings certainty to the community after Georges River Council permanently closed the pool on July 23, 2019.
The pool closure saw the launch of the Save Carss Park Pool campaign, a petition with 10,700 signatures calling for the rebuilding of the pool at its existing site, and the formation of a new political force in the LGA, the Georges RIver Residents' and Ratepayers' who won three seats on the 2021 council elections.
Earlier this year, the council engaged Optim Planning Group to investigate the feasibility of building an aquatic centre within the Carss Park and Todd Park precinct.
With the study identifying Carss Park as a feasible option, a motion before the November 28 council meeting moved to include an aquatic centre on the site of the former Kogarah Park War Memorial Pool in its future Capital Works Plan.
But chair of the council's Assets and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Colleen Symington moved an amendment - that Council resolves to build the LGA's third aquatic centre on the existing site of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool.
She also moved for the council to allocate $320,000 from its Merger Initiatives Reserve of
$320,000 in the 2022/23 Budget for a new Plan of Management and Master Plan for Carss Bush Park and Todd Park which identifies the location of the third aquatic facility on the current site.
And she called for the council prepare a business case and seek funding from the various State
and Federal Government bodies in the form of grants or other financial assistance to fund the LGA's third aquatic centre.
Her amendment was unanimously supported by the council.
"Just look at what people power has achieved here tonight," Cr Symington said. "For a long time, it has felt like we have been treading water, excuse the pun, and getting nowhere.
"But that all changes tonight because Council is now moving forward to fulfill the vision of the community.
"This is the first major step, and the amended motion makes it emphatically clear that the third aquatic centre will be built on the existing pool footprint, which was necessary to clarify given that the Otium Report is a confidential document and is not available to the public at this stage.
"There is still a lot to be done in order to upgrade the high level basic concept plan that councillors have seen along with a new plan of management, masterplan and business case."
Georges River deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry said it had been an incredibly long and hard journey.
"Some of us have been in the trenches for a very long time," Cr Landsberry said. "It's our fourth summer without a pool down there. It's been long enough.
"This is a huge step forward for our community. Three-and-a-half years of treading water. It's time now to do what the community has elected us to do - that is get on with it."
Crs Natalie Mort said the Carss Park Pool was very close to her heart.
"I nearly drowned when I came to Australia. I was pulled out of the water at Bondi Beach," she said.
"Carss Park pool was where I learned to swim at the age of 30. It changed my life as I know it has changed so many others as well. It's time now to build this incredible asset to serve generations to come."
Cr Elise Borg said, "This is a win for democracy. We formed our political party on the back of the campaign to rebuild Carss Park Pool. It shows if you don't like something you can run for council and that is democracy."
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris congratulated the community. "We now move forward," he said.
The next step is for the council to prepare a new Plan of Management and Master Plan for Carss Bush Park and Todd Park to facilitate the construction of an aquatic facility with funding starting in the 2022-23 financial year.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
