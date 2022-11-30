The property market might be in the doldrums, but there was no shortage of prospective buyers for a modest house at Kareela, which was built by a young couple in the 1970s and retained in the family since then.
An enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the on-site auction on Saturday November 26, where the property at 22 Westward Street was sold for $1.28 million
There were 17 registered bidders, of whom six were active buyers, for the property at 22 Westward Street.
The opening bid was $1 million, while the reserve was $1.15 million.
The house includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, double carport and swimming pool. There were originally three bedrooms, but one was sacrificed to provide better access to the pool.
Agent Mitch Kenyon, of McGrath Cronulla, said the property was sold following the deaths of the owners by their three children, who grew up in the house.
Mr Kenyon said the buyers were a young family with two children from Cronulla, who intend to live in the house while they renovate and extend.
Mr Kenyon said the price guide was $1.1 million, based on feedback from buyers who said they would pay between $1 million and $1.1 million.
"This is a good block of land and, while the house needs work, it has good foundations," he said.
Mr Kenyon said the interest in the auction showed "there are still plenty of people out there looking to buy".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
