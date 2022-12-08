St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Friendly Dummy initiative supports parents through social connections

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 8 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Friendly Dummy is a social support group for parents and carers to connect while out and about in the community with their children. Picture supplied

Sometimes it's the simple things in life that can make the greatest impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.