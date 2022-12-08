Sometimes it's the simple things in life that can make the greatest impact.
A Beverly Park mum who noticed a lack of social support in the community after she had her baby Tobi, decided to do something about it.
Alicja Chaba launched The Friendly Dummy, a group for parents and carers who regularly meet outdoors, and give back to charities along the way.
"I noticed that after the newborn stage had passed, the phone calls started becoming more scarce," Mrs Chaba said.
"I was battling isolation and was feeling disconnected - what most people know as various forms of postnatal depression."
Having no family in Australia, the Polish mum started an initiative where people can display a 'friendly dummy' keyring on a pram or baby carrier to strike up a conversation with other mums and dads who are out for a walk with their kids.
Groups participate in mums and bubs fitness classes, coffee catch-ups or go for a stroll together around Dolls Point.
"It's about getting back to basics, no socials or having an app. It is a tag recognisable by others that gives a talking point other than your baby," Mrs Chaba said.
"It's a friendly community for mums, dads and caregivers to connect, support and form new friendships.
"Checking in on one another can make a difference on how you feel. Sometimes a friendly face is all you need. My personality is open and bubbly but I realised not everyone finds it so easy."
She said it put the focus back on the parent's well-being.
"Everyone I met was only reacting and asking about the baby," Mrs Chaba said. "How cute he was, how old, what's his name. But no one would ask me if I'm OK or how I was coping. It's a simple but powerful question I was craving."
Her dream is to expand and register as a non-profit organisation.
"It all started when I realised many unwanted or unused gifts could be donated. I found some charities and called in a 'treasure hunt'," Mrs Chaba said. "The mums jumped on board and donated massive amount of toys and clothes. It was very rewarding knowing it will go to a good cause."
The Friendly Dummy's Christmas appeal is the 'sponsor a buddy' Bravery Buddies project, with several 'mumbassadors' on board.
"We have also signed up a handful of businesses who offer incentives and discounts to our community members - personal training sessions, make-up or products," Mrs Chaba said.
"Tag yourself friendly is our motto. We learn from one another, we encourage one another."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
