Vince Trimarchi has given up any slim hope he had of saving the farm his family has operated at Menai for 55 years.
Mr Trimarchi said he was prepared "to walk away", but hopes the state government will show some compassion and withdraw the order for him to clear the property of all the sheds and other structures that have accumulated over that period.
Mr Trimarchi was devastated when he received a letter on November 4 advising his lease had been terminated and he must vacate and clear the property on Old Illawarra Road, opposite Menai High School, by April 30, 2023.
"I felt like someone had ripped my heart out," he told the Leader.
Mr Trimarchi is grateful for the support he has since received from residents and Sutherland Shire councillors, but the whole affair has become a heavy emotional and financial burden.
"I am depressed, I have no energy to do anything, I am stressing every day," he said.
"If I can just walk away and not have to pay any clean-up costs, I am happy to leave."
Mr Trimarchi said he doesn't have the money to pay for the clean-up, including expensive tip fees.
Mr Trimarchi said there was nothing in writing to say that when the lease ended the land had to be cleared.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and independent councillor Laura Cowell have been discussing a way forward with Mr Trimarchi.
Cr Pesce has asked Miranda MP Eleni Petinos to make representations to the planning minister.
Although the property is just outside the boundary of the Miranda electorate, which stretches into the Menai area, Cr Pesce said Ms Petinos was aware of the concerns in the local community and was willing to try to help.
Cr Pesce and Cr Cowell said they hoped the government would relent on the demand the property be cleared.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans, whose electorate covers the property, said he had also made reperesentation to the minister and was awaiting a response.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
