Cultural tradition and a desire for strong family life brought Andrew and Panyiota Theophani together from the day they first met.
The Carlton couple married in Cyprus, before migrating to Australia.
It's a special year for them, as they marked their 70th wedding anniversary on November 2.
The celebration was a major family party, with relatives travelling inter-state. But after Mr Theophani's ill health postponed the original milestone gathering, the 94 and 90 year old couple excitedly prepared for the encore.
"My mum always looks out for the Leader and she wanted to show her community how long they are lasting," their daughter Maria said. "She said she wants to prove it can be done."
An arranged marriage initially tied their unity. They lived in the same village, and their families already knew each other before they tied the knot.
Mr Theophani was a custom leather shoe-maker and had a shop since he was 18 years old. Mrs Theophani was a hairdresser and dressmaker.
"We were always brought up to do the right thing. My father was always the best provider," Maria said.
"He would always brings us kids a surprise home after he shut his shop, and spend time with us around the fireplace and we'd have a Milo as a treat. He had a big bunch of bananas hanging from the ceiling."
The couple has three children and they have lived in St George since 1966. Forgiveness is key to their success, Maria says.
"They tend to forget what happened and go back to normality, and they patch things up," she said. "My father just always asks mum if she wants a coffee, and she says yes."
"They are both very responsible and caring people and they do things together. They like to go on cherry picking bus tours and church functions and outings. Mum doesn't like to leave him alone."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.