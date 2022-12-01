Following F1's announcement that it will launch an all-female driver category from 2023, three Australian female racers, including Cronulla's Taylor Porter are gearing up to take on the world.
The 20-year-old Porter will be joined by North Queensland's Brooke McNee and Gold Coast's Samantha Simpson after winning their Formula Woman heats held at the Hyper Karting track in Moore Park, Sydney in November.
The trio were put through their paces with tests at Hyper Karting and have been announced as finalists in the global Formula Woman competition.
They will join a group of 50-racers in the UK to compete for the title of Formula Woman champion at the Bedford Autodrome.
The six racers who come out on top at the Formula Woman finals will see sponsors and competition partners work with them to support their transition to professional race car drivers.
Porter who worked as a flight attendant and is in training to be a pilot said winning the heats in Australia, and being given the chance to travel to the UK to compete against the world's best female drivers was a dream come true.
"I've always been into car racing, so now that I've been given this opportunity, it's amazing to think that I could actually be in with a chance at racing professionally," she said.
"I feel like motor sport has always been a male dominated sport, so Formula Woman is an amazing organisation encouraging women to get involved, which I am 100 per cent behind.
"If you are a female who is interested in car racing, I'd encourage you to give it a go."
On the assessment process at Hyper Karting, Moore Park, Porter said there was a mix of fitness, written and driving tests.
"We had to do a circuit and they had to assess whether we were strong enough, our reaction times, and stuff like that," she said.
"Then we hopped onto the track and did two races. We looked at the lap times, we had a little bit of a session on cornering, learning about exiting and entering corners, apex and things like that for that particular track.
"Then our written test was just on general race knowledge."
Hyper Karting Australia Race Examiner, Christopher Salem said the calibre of racing in the Australian heats was world-class, and that the three Australian finalists are extremely talented drivers and will deliver on the world stage.
"We were super impressed with the calibre of the racers as they took to the Hyper Karting track, which is designed to replicate Formula 1, with its hairpin turns, straights and a drag reduction system, allowing drivers to overtake each other at speed," he said.
"Seeing them race circa 41 second laps was definitely a thrill, as coming in under a minute on the track is a tough feat."
Porter is looking forward to the opportunity to race among the world's best.
"I think it's probably one of the best things I've achieved so far," she said.
"Motorsports is obviously very male dominated, so the fact that more women are doing it and it's increasing, it's fantastic to have an all women's class and I would love to further get more females involved."
The Formula Woman finals can be watched live via the Formula Woman website on December 5, 2022.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
