An opportunity of a lifetime for young Shire speedster

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 12:55pm
Following F1's announcement that it will launch an all-female driver category from 2023, three Australian female racers, including Cronulla's Taylor Porter are gearing up to take on the world.

