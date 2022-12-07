Mortdale maestro Graeme Press has a lot to sing about this year and he is hoping the rest of Sydney will join him.
Graeme returns to conduct this year's Woolworths' Carols in the Domain on Saturday, 17 December .
It will be the event's 40th anniversary and the first full-capacity crowd for the event post-pandemic.
"It's good to be back particularly for the event's 40th anniversary," Graeme said.
"We were back in the Domain last year but it was a ticketed event because of the restrictions. This year its back to its traditional format."
Graeme has been the musical director of Carols in the Domain for the past 14 years, the longest-serving musical director in the event's 40 year history.
"There will be songs of joy, songs of celebration and songs of love," Graeme said.
"We want people to come along with their singing voices, no matter how rough they think they are, and join us in forming the world's largest Christmas choir," he said.
"I want people to feel the warmth and love and spirit of Christmas."
Graeme grew up in Bexley North and has lived in Mortdale for the past 25 years.
As a child we would stand in front of the television and mimic the conductor of the Christmas Carols concert.
He followed a career in music, working in the United States and touring as a guest conductor in Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
Graeme first participated in Carols in the Domain as the director of the Salvation Army Choir.
"It's always a thrill," Graeme said.
"I'm a Christmas person. I always like Christmas-time. I start writing the orchestral and choir arrangements for Carols in the Domain in September so the last four months of the year I am surrounded by Christmas," he said.
"The thing about Christmas carols is that people want to hear things they know and the difficulty for me is to make something fresh," Graeme said.
"All the favourites will be there and my challenge is to arrange the orchestration behind the songs to try and make them more colourful each year.
"In the last 20 years the ways that people listen to songs has changed. People listen to music through MP3s in their ears and they listen to it individually.
"In the past music was a shared experience and the thing with Christmas carols is they are shared. We make the music and the crowd shares it.
"It's the spirit of community that I want to push with the event.
He hopes people will take away magical moments that they can think back on in the coming year.
"I realise that for some people Christmas can be a lonely time but here's the opportunity to join in with others and feel the spirit of Christmas.
"We are actually going to have more audience involvement this year.
"We really want the crowd involved and they will be more involved in the broadcast than ever before.
"We are singing all the traditional songs of Christmas which in and of itself is a celebration of Christmas.
"Leo Sayer is back along with Phil Burton of Human Nature, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, Paulini, Samantha Jade, The WIggles and Lachie Gill, winner of this year's The Voice.
"Mark Vincent sings the Holy City for the 14th time since he was a 15 year-old first appearing at Carols in the Domain.
"We are welcoming a fully-capacity crowd at the event post-pandemic. There will be an estimated 50,000 to 60,000."
Woolworths Carols in the Domain will take place from the Domain on Saturday, December 17th.
It will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Friday December 23rd at 7.30pm (AEDT).
MCs will be Natalie Barr and David Koch of Sunrise.
People are encouraged to bring their Santa hats, picnic rugs and singing voices, and enjoy Sydney's biggest festive extravaganza.
For more info visit carolsinthedomain.com
Graeme has more than one reason to feel festive this year.
He has just published his first children's book, Huck the herald Angel, described as a children's family story aimed at three to 12-year-olds.
"The book has been in my thought process for 20 years, " he said.
"The pandemic gave me the time to sit down and write it."
The book tells the story of Huck, a trainee angel who learns he has to do the small things well to become the most famous of herald angels.
He faces head angel, Gabriel who gives him his Christmas task: to build the self-esteem of a struggling young girl and boy.
In Huck's mind, it's a small task more suited to a guardian angel.
In carrying out these tasks, Huck learns that it is in doing the 'small' tasks well, he achieves 'big' success.
"Firstly he has to help a young girl with low self-esteem, and then a boy who is disappointed because he didn't get picked for the soccer team.
"But in doing the smaller tasks well he realises that this too is rewarding. To be successful you basically have to do the task at hand.
"I think this is a good message for children. There's no easy way to be successful. You need to do the small things well.
"In today's world there are a lot of people who succeed quickly but without any depth.
"Like learning music you have to practice.," Graeme said.
"You've got to learn the harder tasks first. I've worked to communicate this in a fun and creative way."
Graeme's book is illustrated by Rod Allen and is available from:
Little Lost Bookshop
The Wandering Bookseller
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
