The Reconnect Project at Penshurst, which provides refurbished mobile devices to people in need, has won $100,000. The money will go towards continuing to improve the lives of young people with disabilities.
The charity was the recipient of the Impact100 prize, and some of the most vulnerable people in the community will benefit from the grant.
Under the banner of this year's theme, 'vulnerable communities', a record number of 49 charities applied for the grant, up almost 30 per cent from 2021.
With its win, the Reconnect Project will be able to deliver traineeships and work experience in mobile device repair to 25 young people with neurological or psychosocial disabilities.
The program will give them skills for future employment through a supportive learning environment.
Trainees will repair and distribute 1000 mobile devices to disadvantaged families in Sydney. The long-term goal is to grow the training centre into an Australian Disability Enterprise, generating employment and on-going income to The Reconnect Project's mission.
Founder of The Reconnect Project, Annette Mayne said the money means ideas could be turned into reality.
"We can train young people to repair mobile phones and give them employment pathways, while delivering mobile phones to people who really need them," she said.
The 2022 grant was made possible thanks to the benevolence of corporate partners and event sponsors including ZIP, William Buck and Jet Charge and long-time supporters Bendigo Bank. This year's event sponsors were Canva Space, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Tulloch Wines and Smug AF.
