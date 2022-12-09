St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Reconnect Project wins $100,000 to help close the digital divide

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:00am
Penshurst charity The Reconnect Project has won $100,000 to help link young people to further employment. Picture supplied

The Reconnect Project at Penshurst, which provides refurbished mobile devices to people in need, has won $100,000. The money will go towards continuing to improve the lives of young people with disabilities.

