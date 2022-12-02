St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council defers decision on draft Oyster Bay Oval masterplan after community consultation

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
December 2 2022 - 11:30am
Oyster Bay Oval. Picture by Chris Lane

Further community consultation will be conducted on proposed plans to upgrade Oyster Bay Oval because nearly half of submissions were from "unhappy" or "very unhappy" residents.

