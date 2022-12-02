Further community consultation will be conducted on proposed plans to upgrade Oyster Bay Oval because nearly half of submissions were from "unhappy" or "very unhappy" residents.
Sutherland Shire Council has decided to defer consideration until the February 2023 meeting and to undertake further consultation with sporting clubs and associations using the oval, and ward councillors.
Council staff had recommended the draft masterplan be adopted.
Proposed works to be carried out in the short term include two new hard courts catering for netball, basketball and unstructured forms of active use, as well as organised events, and a western perimeter path.
Medium term works include a multi-purpose clubhouse and community building on elevated land, a revamp of the playground and passive recreation space to the west.
Long term works include the regrading and the enlargement of the sports field, creek improvement works, oval perimeter path, a passive recreation space to the east and additional on street parking with a shared path.
A staff report said the draft masterplan was placed on public exhibition for four weeks in September-October and a total of 194 submissions were received.
The report said 100 people were "very happy", "happy" or "neutral" when asked how they felt about the draft masterplan, while 86 were "unhappy" or "very unhappy".
Elements of the draft masterplan that received strong support included an accessible path network throughout the site and perimeter walking path, additional car parking along Como Road, multi-sport courts, improved public amenities and open space for passive recreation, compliant sport fields with improved grading and drainage and upgraded clubhouse and community building.
The most prevalent concerns related to the lack of visible cricket nets on the plan, removal of existing trees on the site, the potential for noise from the multi-sport courts and the distance from the proposed multi-purpose clubhouse and community building from the sport fields.
The report said the proposal to remove a number of trees in the long-term was necessary to raise the level of the sport fields and improve drainage and field conditions, and replacement tree planting was proposed.
The potential for noise from the multisport courts could be minimised through design development and by the use of appropriate materials and landscape treatments, the report said.
The report said, while there was general support for the benefits of the proposed multi-purpose clubhouse and community building location, a number of community and sports club members were concerned it would be inconvenient, not central and distant from the sports fields.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
