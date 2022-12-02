Council reads public mood on library hours

Georges River Council has read the public mood and overturned a decision to reduce opening hours at its Oatley and South Hurstville branch libraries.
Earlier this month, the council's community and culture committee supported a proposal to cut the opening hours at South Hurstville and Oatley libraries by closing at 1pm instead of 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
The decision caused a community outcry, a petition by Kogarah MP Chris Minns and a letter of objection form Oatley MP Mark Coure.
"If approved, council's so-called "harmonisation" proposal will result in the opening hours at Oatley and South Hurstville libraries being cut drastically by 11 hours per week," Karina McDougall told the council's Community and Culture Committee.
"This equates to a whopping 33 per cent and also means that there will be no after school opening hours at all for three days a week at these branches, and no morning access for babies and toddlers two days a week."
Last week, the chair of the community and culture committee, Nancy Liu submitted a revised recommendation to the full council meeting asking for the hours for all the council's libraries including Oately and Hurstville to be 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and for a report on options for revitialising the branch libraries.
But deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry had also submitted a motion that the council approve the branch library at Oatley and South Hurstville Monday to FrIday, 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10 am to 1pm.
Mayor Nick Katris described it as a bit of a difficult situation and let the council speak on Cr Landsberry's amendment.
"It appears we are in furious agreement that the local library hours need to be extended and they need to be revitalised," Cr Landsberry said.
"But I'm quite confused because at the community and culture meeting two weeks ago all five of the Liberal councilors voted against my deferring it to the council meeting to discuss returning the library hours to their original hours. It seems to me that you guys are just trying to be clever."
"It's lovely to see they've had an epiphany and they are now not only wanting to increase the library hours rather than reduce them but they now have decided that they need to be revitalising.
"I want to put politics aside for a minute because I believe the whole thing has been hijacked.
"Our community doesn't want politics. Our community want to have their branch library hours restored to what they were pre-COVID."
Cr Sam Elmir said, "We are on the committees to make a decision not to keep deferring things to council meetings.
"We should be standing by the decision that we make at the committee meetings.
"There are significant issues moving forward for us. Part of those issues is financial and while those libraries may appear to be of cost benefit to council it is actually costing council an extra $40,000 according to the recommendation was put forward by the council officer," he said.
"There are views and concerns in our community that our rates are going through the roof. Costs for this council are going through the roof. We would love to deliver every single thing to the community. Sometimes tough decisions need to be made and sometimes we need to be at the forefront so that we can have a debate.
"We need to create libraries that are more accessible that have facilities that modern day students need. It's about the next generation. The facilities we have in these small branch libraries have gone past their use-by date. I'm happy to support the motion put forward by Cr Liu that we can move ahead in reimagining the libraries."
Cr Landsberry said, "We are never going to make money out of something like thIs. It's a service we provide that our residents deserve to have. They need equitable access so the people who are disenfranchised in the afternoon like the school kids can go after school.
"Yes, costs matter but we actually live in a society, not just an economy and these types of facilities are integral to our community and are well-loved."
Councillors voted unanimously for Cr Landsberry's amendment which became to motion supporting a return of library hours to pre-COVID levels, 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturday, and for the revitalisation of branch libraries.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.