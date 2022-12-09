Parents of Mater Dei Catholic Primary School at Blakehurst love their school, but not the surrounding roads.
It's only a matter of time a child gets run down by a car, they say. This is the daily fear parents have at peak pick-up and drop-off periods.
From a backlog of cars to speeding drivers, and a lack of parking to insufficient traffic safety measures, parents are feeling anxious.
School mum Sonya Sarkis, who is also a lawyer, says she is too afraid to let her Year 3 twin girls walk to school.
Earlier in 2022 she wrote a letter to Georges River Council about her concerns, shared by other parents.
"Heath Road comprises of both residential and commercial premises. Mater Dei is surrounded by Terry Street, King Georges Road and the Princess Highway, all of which have limited parking, are busy, compromised and dangerous roads," she said.
"Parents in desperation have resorted to parking in the driveways of the business premises, loading zones or across residential driveways. They are also parking on the Princess Highway. This is not ideal given the busy and dangerous nature of this main road, and even though there is a 40km/hr speed zone, there are still drivers who do not obey this."
Mrs Sarkis says the area is a "disaster waiting to happen".
"I teach my girls to be independent but I can't have them walk home - I don't trust it," she said. "This situation has hindered their independence. I either pick them up or put them in after school care. But when they have after school activities, it causes me stress."
She says she has seen many near misses. "The deputy principal stepped out in front of the kids as the crossing went green, and a 4WD went through a red. He probably saved some child's life that day," Mrs Sarkis said.
"A lady who crosses with a baby in a pram said she has been nearly run over about four times, and had slammed her hand on a bonnet. It's a miracle nothing more serious has happened.
"Pick-up time is also when tradies finish. Parents and grandparents are getting hefty fines but there is nowhere for them to park. They've also approved a childcare centre next door, which will add to this mess."
The parent launched a petition of about 200 signatures, calling for another 'lollipop' person as a temporary solution. There is one zebra crossing and 'lollipop' person on Heath Road.
"The principal has been very supportive and someone from Chris Minns' office came down to have a look - they noticed how bad it was and said they would write to the Minister for Transport."
The council asked Transport NSW for an update on the traffic studies for and around the school, after it received a letter about pedestrian safety concerns raised in October 2022.
The council says it has continued to email the school offering updated corflute signage and brochures relating to road safety messages.
It requested through Transport NSW's online portal that several issues be investigated, including expansion of the stop line on both ends of the intersection, widening of the pedestrian walkway on both sides of King Georges Road to accommodate a minimum 50 pedestrians at any given time, and extension of the pedestrian crossing time allocation during peak period.
In November 2022, the council also advised St George Police Area Command that monitoring and enforcement of traffic infringements during peak school period was required.
Transport NSW acknowledged that design standards are continually evolving, with community expectations and technology advancements resulting in a need to upgrade elements of existing pedestrian and vehicular traffic signals to meet current standards.
But it advised the council that there were restrictions to crossing widening, including an existing power pole and stormwater pit.
In a council meeting on November 28, it was stated that on King Georges Road, crossing widening was cost prohibitive in the short term due to competing state-wide objective priorities for funding from the NSW Government.
It also stated that the time allocated for pedestrians to cross King Georges Road north of Phillip Street was set above the standard default time for a pedestrian crossing.
Transport NSW confirmed pedestrian time allocation was increased from November 28.
It further indicated that the large volume of priority sites currently identified throughout the Sydney Metropolitan area have led to a number of projects being either deferred or deleted as a result of their determined priority, and did not support widening of the pedestrian crossing at this time due to limited available funding.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
