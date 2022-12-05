St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kurnell Public School principal Joanne Graham honoured at the Nanga Mai Awards 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 5 2022 - 11:30am
Kurnell Public School Principal Joanne Graham, pictured right, has been honoured for enhancing and promoting Aboriginal education in school. Picture supplied

Kurnell Public School principal Joanne Graham has been celebrated for her excellence in Aboriginal education.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

