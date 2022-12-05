Kurnell Public School principal Joanne Graham has been celebrated for her excellence in Aboriginal education.
The educator was recognised for her passion and commitment at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards, which were presented by the NSW Department of Education.
The award is for school staff, students and Elders who have made significant contributions in their communities.
Ms Graham was among seven dedicated public school staff members who received awards at a ceremony at the Sydney Opera House.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrated schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
"Nanga Mai is an Eora word for 'to dream', and these awards embrace the diversity of all the schools and supporters who champion our students so they can follow their dreams," Ms Mitchell said.
Ms Graham received the Outstanding Leadership in Aboriginal Education Award for leading her school towards deep engagement with Aboriginal students, their families and community.
She is the Chairwoman of the Sutherland Primary Principals' Association's Aboriginal Reference Group, a member of the NSW Department of Educartion's Aboriginal Outcomes and Partnerships Directorates' Working Party, and lead principal of the Port Hacking Network's Aboriginal Education priority.
Ms Graham described Kurnell Public School as a culturally safe school for Aboriginal students and their families, and a place where all families can gain a richer understanding of Aboriginal histories and culture at a local grassroots level.
She has led her school towards deep engagement with Aboriginal students, their families and community.
"As a proud public school principal...I work with an amazing team of principals across the Sutherland Shire and colleagues who are just as passionate about making Aboriginal education everybody's business and making a difference for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, families and all students," Ms Graham said.
She regularly promotes initiatives and resources to the 63 schools within the Sutherland Shire Tri-Network. She was recognised for the following:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.