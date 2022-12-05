Traditional art designs across the school including a Yarning Circle installed in consultation with Rick O'Brien and the Stronga Sista program and Uncle Bruce Howell, and wall murals;

Acknowledgement of Country workshops delivered with Stage 3 students and publicly displayed;

Employing an Aboriginal Education Officer at the beginning of 2021 for one day a week, which has led to authentic cultural perspective lessons across the whole school, lunchtime cultural activities, and outdoor classrooms;



Fostering stronger relationships with Aboriginal families through regular 'Koori Cuppa' afternoons and Personal Lesson Plan reviews are done in a culturally sensitive environment with parents, students and an Aboriginal Education Officer present;



Sydney Wiradjuri artist created an artwork of 'Kurnell Community story' with Aboriginal families involved, new staff shirts, hats, sports jackets are being designed from this;



Installing graphic artwork with Gurruwul on display at the main gate school entrance, endorsed by local AECG executive;

Coordinating, collaborated, and consulted on a successful One Mob Day at Endeavour High with more than 1000 students;

Taking an active role to connect community members and encourages other principals to connect with their community and seek their advice for their schools;