St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council says public safety concerns behind removal of 10 trees at Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The line of trees on the edge of Kingsway before a contractor moved in. Picture the Leader

Sutherland Shire Council says a line of Camphor Laurel trees next to Kingsway at Miranda have been cut down in the interests of public safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.