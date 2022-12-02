Sutherland Shire Council says a line of Camphor Laurel trees next to Kingsway at Miranda have been cut down in the interests of public safety.
The trees stood just beyond a footpath in the south-eastern corner of the park - part of the M6 road reservation - adjoining Port Hacking High School.
A contractor removed eight trees on Friday, with two more to go on a second work days.
A council spokesman said the trees were assessed "and our arborists have decided to remove them in the interests of public safety".
"The trees have a range of structural faults, which pose a risk to pedestrians, traffic and park users.
"Structural faults include significant decay throughout the tree trunks and stems, along with entire dead sections of the trees.
"While the trees still appear generally green, the structural defects cannot be ignored."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
