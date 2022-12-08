Update
New advanced trees will be planted to replace a line of 10 Camphor Laurels next to Miranda Park, which were cut down due to concerns about public safety.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said, "A plan will be developed to reinstate suitable trees at this location, with planting of advanced tree stock to be undertaken in 2023".
Stock signs, which were placed on the edge of the park before the tree contractor moved in on December 2 and which remain on the barren ridge, say, "Council will investigate the options for tree planting at this location as part of public domain planning".
Earlier
Sutherland Shire Council says a line of Camphor Laurel trees next to Kingsway at Miranda have been cut down in the interests of public safety.
The trees stood just beyond a footpath in the south-eastern corner of the park - part of the M6 road reservation - adjoining Port Hacking High School.
A contractor removed eight trees on Friday, with two more to go on a second work days.
A council spokesman said the trees were assessed "and our arborists have decided to remove them in the interests of public safety".
"The trees have a range of structural faults, which pose a risk to pedestrians, traffic and park users.
"Structural faults include significant decay throughout the tree trunks and stems, along with entire dead sections of the trees.
"While the trees still appear generally green, the structural defects cannot be ignored."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
