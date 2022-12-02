St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Flotilla taking to the water to wish everyone a ferry good Christmas

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 3 2022 - 7:00am
Bass & Flinders will head off at around 4:30pm on Sunday to play Christmas carols at 15 stops, including Old Taren Point Boat Ramp, Tom Ugly's Boat Ramp, Oatley Bay, Kyle Bay and Carrs Park Baths.

The inaugural Carols on Georges, hosted by St George Motor Boat Club, will be held from this Sunday, 4 December from 4pm.

Local News

