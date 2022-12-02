Flotilla taking to the water to wish everyone a ferry good Christmas

The inaugural Carols on Georges, hosted by St George Motor Boat Club, will be held from this Sunday, 4 December from 4pm.
A flotilla of craft will be cruising local waters bringing Christmas carols to the foreshore of Georges River and raising funds for charity.
The lead vessel will be Bass & Flinders which will leave from its berth at St George Motor Boat Club with about 95 guests and the Endless Summer Band along with "The Singing Angels.
Bass & Flinders will head off at around 4:30pm to play Christmas carols at 15 stops, including Old Taren Point Boat Ramp, Tom Ugly's Boat Ramp, Oatley Bay, Kyle Bay and Carrs Park Baths.
It is expected that there will be a fleet of boats following the main vessel.
The afternoon will include lucky number draws and will be broadcast on FM Radio 90.7MHz so that everyone can tune in to hear the carols.
"We are hoping to attract over 1,000 people to participate in this community event, including those traveling on boats and those on the shore," a spokesperson for the club said.
Programs, including the lyrics to carols will be sold for $10 each to raise funds for neighbours, Bezzina House, The St George Community Cancer Care Lodge.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.