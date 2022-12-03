St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley West Early Learning Centre exceeding national standards

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 3 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley West Early Learning Centre has achieved a rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards'. Picture: Georges River Council

Oatley West Early Learning Centre has achieved a rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards' in its first early childhood assessment and rating since opening in September 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.