Oatley West Early Learning Centre exceeding national standards

Oatley West Early Learning Centre has achieved a rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards' in its first early childhood assessment and rating since opening in September 2020.
Council's Early Learning Centres are assessed by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) and measured against the National Quality Standards and Education and Care Regulations.
Some of the areas where the Oatley West Early Learning Centre performed exceptionally well were:
- Respectful and equitable relationships with each child;
- Collaborative partnerships which enhance children's inclusion, learning and wellbeing
And;
- effective leadership that builds and promotes a positive organisational culture and professional learning community.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris congratulated the team at the Oatley West Early Learning Centre on the achievement.
"We commend the team at Oatley West Early Learning Centre for this wonderful achievement and for their outstanding work in providing quality outcomes for children," Councillor Katris said.
"It is remarkable that the team were able to demonstrate an embedded philosophy in a few short years."
