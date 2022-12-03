Tackling affordable housing in Georges River

Georges River Council will prepare an Affordable Housing Contributions Plan to address affordable housing for the Local Government Area after a call from the Mayor, Nick Katris.
Council resolved at its November 28 meeting to prepare an Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme based on the Georges River Inclusive Housing Strategy.
Previously, Council resolved at its 31 August 2022 Meeting not to continue with the affordable housing contribution scheme in Mortdale only and to look at the whole LGA.
Council also resolved to work with Resilient Sydney, a program governed by a metropolitan steering committee of local governments, NSW Government, business and the community sector. It would see Council and Resilient Sydney jointly advocate to the Federal and State Governments to establish effective policies and programs for the delivery of more affordable housing.
Councillor Katris said, "Sydney is in the midst of a housing crisis; low-income, and increasingly middle-income, workers in our community are finding it difficult to access housing that is affordable or appropriate to their needs.
"This has not only unacceptable human impacts, with people in our community facing constant housing uncertainty and financial stress, but it also impacts on our local economies where many workers cannot find housing or cannot work to their full potential because they are in housing stress."
Cr Karis attended the Sydney Mayoral Summit on 27 October 2022 to discuss what councils can do to help solve the housing crisis by increasing the amount of affordable housing. He said in case studies presented at the meeting, dwellings, owned or managed by a community housing provider (CHP), would be rented to a low-income household for a proportion of their household income.
"One of the biggest costs for CHPs in delivering affordable housing in Sydney is purchasing land," Cr Katris said.
"Some councils have partnered with CHPs and gifted a piece of unused land, sold land below cost or leased land to deliver the type of affordable housing they need in their communities."
At the meeting a range of tools, including a template contribution scheme and a proposed optional standard clause for local environmental plans will be launched by fthe end of the year.
Council staff will now prepare a report to review Council's landholdings and identify unused land, or potential land for the proposed scheme.
