St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Tackling affordable housing in Georges River

December 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sydney Mayoral Summit on 27 October 2022. Image credit: City of Sydney

Georges River Council will prepare an Affordable Housing Contributions Plan to address affordable housing for the Local Government Area after a call from the Mayor, Nick Katris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.