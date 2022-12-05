St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Brass Band plays Christmas carols in St George throughout December

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 5 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Brass Band Secretary James Moule on the tuba, Holly Williams on the baritone horn, Stella Shin and Harry Kane on cornets. Picture supplied

For members of St George Brass Band, the month of December signals the season of carols.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.