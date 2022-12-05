For members of St George Brass Band, the month of December signals the season of carols.
The band has 22 performances scheduled in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Most performances are quartets in Rockdale Plaza and Hurstville Central but the band also supports the Christmas parties of charities including The Benevolent Society and Rockdale Men's Shed for free performances.
The group played at Rockdale Plaza for the first performance of the season, with Band Secretary James Moule and three junior members, each being a state champion.
The band has a book of about 116 carols, and they have a popular selection of about 40 to delight audiences.
"We always start with Rudolph because it's fairly easy and everybody knows it," Mr Moule said.
"A few years ago a Frenchman joined the band and he asked if we could play 'Il Est Né le Divin Enfant'. Halfway through he would tear up with homesickness. It's a beautiful carol."
Donations are quite generous, he said, with the month tallying up to about $5500.
"We used to get 20 cents and now people give us five dollars. We manage to get enough money to pay for all our expenses."
Players enjoy a McDonald's soft serve ice cream in between breaks, which Mr Moule says it's a soothing snack.
"It's pretty hard on the lips especially playing cornet for half an hour," he said.
"We also often get foreign tourists getting selfies with us - we enjoy it."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.