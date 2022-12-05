If Karissa Khoury needed any reassurance about the value of the Christmas lights display at her Taren Point home it came soon after she flicked the switch this year.
"A dad came with his little boy, and they were here for about an hour," Ms Khoury said.
"I thought, 'Wow, just to make one little boy happy makes it all worthwhile' ".
The display at the duplex home of Karissa and Tony Khoury and their three children in a quiet cul-de-sac in Holt Road, opposite Flower Power, always attracts a lot of attention.
Normally it is double the size, but this year Mr Khoury's brother, who lives in the adjoining duplex, is having a break due to limited time with a new baby in the house.
However, quality is the key and this year's lights are just as delightful, particularly because children are invited into the front yard and allowed to experience the wonderment up close.
Reece and Bec Anderson, of Caringbah were among the visitors on Friday night, when the Leader visited.
Their 16-month-old daughter Romy was transfixed by what she was seeing.
"It's unreal, she loves it," Ms Anderson said.
The family stayed for a long time, enjoying every attraction.
Not everyone does. A lot of vehicles drive up, take a quick look and move on.
With some families, the children are keen to stay longer, but the parents are impatient to leave and head for the next display on their Christmas lights list.
Parents swap notes on where the best displays can be found.
Ms Khoury turns her lights on about 7pm, even though darkness is still about an hour away, to cater for parents with the very young children, who need to be put to bed earlier.
This is the fifth year she has adorned their home.
"I do it because it brings a lot of fun and joy to the kids and the spirit of Christmas to everyone," she said.
"We don't forget about Jesus - that's why we have a cross to keep the 'real-ness' of Christmas."
The family are members of the church community at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Miranda.
Ms Khoury is always looking to improve the display.
"We add something every year," she said. "Some things don't work, so you replace them with something else.
"Last year I tried fake snow. It was really cool and the kids had a ball, but it was a disaster when the rain came."
Closer to Christmas, her children make fairy floss for young visitors and an ice cream truck often sets up.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
