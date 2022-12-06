Symbio Wildlife Park will share in $2.5 million in state government funding for tourism projects to help with the continued recovery of the visitor economy.
The Helensburgh attraction has received $150,000 to develop an eco-friendly Little Penguin Experience, to be called Penguin Shores.
Symbio spokesman Kevin Fallon said the grant was a welcome contribution to the $500,000 cost of the the new attraction.
"With the impact of COVID and lack of international visitors and, before that, the bushfires, every dollar we can get is a godsend," he said.
"Unfortunately, we are not classified as a regional tourism facility. If we were, we would be eligible for larger funding."
Mr Fallon said Penguin Shores would be "immersive experience" with about six Little Penguins, and fully accessible for visitors with disabilities or mobility problems.
"There isn't another one in Greater Sydney outside Taronga Zoo," he said.
"We are aiming to open it for summer next year, most likely around October."
Mr Fallon said they would also introduce a breeding program.
The new Little Penguins announcement comes on top of improvements and new additions at the animal park.
The entrance has been modernised, a new conservation building opened and shade sails installed at the splash park.
Symbio has also had its most successful koala breeding season, with five new joeys joining the family.
In early December, the animal park hosted an event for the KidzWish Foundation, which supports children with disability and illness, as well as their families.
About 1500 children attended a special day, which members of the public helped pay for by donating their state government Discover vouchers earlier in the year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
