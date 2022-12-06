St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New $500,000 Little Penguin Experience coming to Symbio Wildlife Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 4:20pm
About six Little Penguins will be sources for the new Symbio attraction. Picture by Sylvia Liber / ACM

Symbio Wildlife Park will share in $2.5 million in state government funding for tourism projects to help with the continued recovery of the visitor economy.

