The timing of the reopening of the Sutherland Memorial School of Arts after a major upgrade couldn't have been better.
It is 100 years since the building was dedicated to the 97 men from Sutherland Township, who volunteered to serve in WWl, seven of them not returning.
The council's oldest community building has been rebranded Sutherland Arts Theatre.
A gala official opening event, with local musicians, performers and other artists, was held on Thursday December 1.
Representatives of Miranda and Engadine musical society, Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra, Sutherland Music Club and Sutherland Choral Society joined mayor Carmelo Pesce in unveiling a plaque.
The upgrade took about 18 months.
A council spokeswoman said the works conserved the heritage significance of the building while enhancing facilities to provide an improved performance space and provide a unique and vibrant experience for audiences.
Sutherland Memorial School of Arts has been home to countless community events and amazing performances staged by our local performing arts community groups and visiting productions.- Mayor Carmelo Pesce
Improvements include a new, larger stage area to better cater for the needs of performers, new auditorium seating, upgrades to lighting and sound, bar facilities and a covered outdoor entertaining area.
Disability access has also been upgraded.
Cr Pesce said the venue had nurtured the talents of local performers and engaged audiences for a huge part of the shire's history.
"Sutherland Memorial School of Arts has been home to countless community events and amazing performances staged by our local performing arts community groups and visiting productions," he said.
"Now it is better equipped to host a more diverse and engaging range of performances well into the future.
"Thank you to all the council staff who have worked tirelessly to bring the new Sutherland Arts Theatre to life, and to the many theatre and musical groups who have provided input."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
