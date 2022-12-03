Weekly Wrap: A couple of wins for the people

Hello readers,
There are few greater joys in this profession than being able to celebrate the wins of the community.
This past week two in particular have brought a smile to my face.
The first was in the case of a plan to cut back hours at Oatley and South Hurstville branches.
Last week, Jim Gainsford reported Georges River Council's community and culture committee had supported a proposal to cut the opening hours at the branches by closing at 1pm instead of 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
This was met by outrage by a number of local constituents, including local mum Karina McDougall, who feared this was the beginning of the end for the small library branches.
As reported by Jim, the fight to retain the hours inspired a petition by Kogarah MP Chris Minns and a letter of objection form Oatley MP Mark Coure.
Following the outcry, the chair of the community and culture committee, Nancy Liu submitted a revised recommendation to the full council meeting asking for the hours for all the council's libraries including Oately and Hurstville to be 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and for a report on options for revitialising the branch libraries.
What a fantastic outcome for all involved.
Big praise to the council and its committee for listening to the people.
The next big win worth a hearty mention also involved Georges River Council.
Hailed as a win for democracy by the councillors, a resolution passed by the council with see the LGA's third aquatic centre built on the existing site of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.
As Jim reported, the resolution brings certainty to the community after council permanently closed the pool on July 23, 2019.
The pool closure saw the launch of the Save Carss Park Pool campaign, a petition with 10,700 signatures calling for the rebuilding of the pool at its existing site, and the formation of a new political force in the LGA, the Georges RIver Residents' and Ratepayers' who won three seats on the 2021 council elections.
Speaking of the resolution, Georges River Councillor Colleen Symington said: "Just look at what people power has achieved here tonight. For a long time, it has felt like we have been treading water, excuse the pun, and getting nowhere. But that all changes tonight because Council is now moving forward to fulfill the vision of the community."
Each of the above wins prove there is great worth in exercising your right to have a say and the potential we all have to affect change.
We are truly blessed to live in a democratic society. It really can't be taken for granted.
As always, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew and encourage you to spend some time checking out the rest of the week that was at theleader.com.au.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
