The selfless dedication of volunteer surf lifesavers to keeping beaches safe will be recognised in a new initiative at Cronulla beach.
The Esplanade will be turned into a Walk of Fame, with posters profiling 60 volunteers from surf clubs around Australia, along with the opportunity for the community to give a "thank you" message.
The Surf Life Saving Australia event will be launched on Friday December 9 from 8.30am with Australian Hall of Fame surfer Joel Parkinson and Ironman Kendrick Louis, and continue until December 15.
Long-time Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club member John Holt, the first World Iron Man Champion, is among those being profiled.
John joined the club in 1967 as a 15-year-old and, after becoming one of surf lifesaving's best ever competitors, is still involved, including teaching water safety to Nippers every Sunday.
"There are lots of good people doing lots of good things in surf lifesaving clubs and I am happy to be part of an initiative which recognises them," he said.
"Every surf club is full of people who are doing patrols, doing their first aid and other courses and teaching little kids to be water safe.
"Teaching the kids is now a massive part of the organisation.
"A lot of kids drop out of Nippers when they get older, but their parents bring them along when they are young to get that water safety."
John said Nippers were "a lot of fun".
"They are learning and loving and laughing, all thanks to the volunteers," he said.
"We have got 500 or 600 Nippers at Cronulla and there are similar numbers at North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda."
The Walk of Fame is part of an ongoing campaign between Surf Life Saving Australia and corporate supporter DHL Express to remind Australians beaches are safer thanks to the efforts of volunteers.
They undertake patrols on weekends and public holidays, regardless of the weather. This year, patrols started on Saturday September 24 and will finish on Anzac Day 2023.
Most weekends, there are 30-40 lifesavers on duty at Bate Bay beaches, with more on big beach days.
As a teenager living at Sans Souci, John Holt had no intention of joining a surf lifesaving club.
He was an outstanding swimmer at Sans Souci Olympic Pool, which his parents helped lobby for, but his only interest in the surf was "being a board rider with all my mates from James Cook High".
That all changed when Captain Cook Bridge opened in 1966, the same year as the Olympic pool was completed.
"All the kids from the surf clubs, who had been training at Gunnamatta Bay baths, came across to the new pool," he recalled.
"They said, 'You're pretty quick, why don't you come and join the surf club?'
"The rest is history."
John, 71, and a Cronulla resident, believes surf clubs play an extremely important role in society.
"Australia's population is concentrated on the coast and many surf clubs are the hub of the community," he said.
"There are so many good people in these clubs doing so many good things. They are doing patrols and rescues, learning first aid and radio communications - it's a great organisation."
John had been paddling boards since he was 11 when he joined the Cronulla club in 1967 and quickly showed his prowess.
He was the first Australian Junior Iron Man Champion in 1970 and, at the same carnival, was fifth in the open championship event, up against the likes of Barry Rogers and Hayden Kenny.
John went on to dominate the sport in the 1970s. Over 10 years, he competed in 123 Iron Man races, for 95 first places, 11 second places and eight third places.
He was the first World Iron Man Champion, at Point Leo Victoria, in1971 and took the title again in South Africa in 1974.
John was Australian Iron Man Champion in 1977 and won the title a further five times. He represented Australia four times.
After finishing as an Ironman in 1979, he turned to triathlon and became the national champion. He was foundation president of Cronulla Triathlon Club.
He started coaching nippers in 1991 when he was 40 and, after a break, returned in recent years when his grandchildren became involved.
In 2016, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Still working in his shire-based surveying business, John and his wife Jill have three children and five grandchildren.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.