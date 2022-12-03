Georges Riverkeeper clears more than 47,000 kilograms of river rubbish in 2021-22

More than 47,000 kilograms of litter have been removed from the Georges River catchment in 2021-2022 financial year.
There were 1,364 clean ups, by people putting in over 9,657 hours in total as part of Georges Riverkeeper's partnership with NSW Department of Justice Corrective Services which removes litter from the catchment before it enters the river.
Over 1,405,000 kilograms of litter pollution has been removed from the Georges River catchment since 2007.
The amount removed during the last financial year (2021/22) was less than previous financial years due to the extensive rainfall, continuous wet weather experienced in Sydney in 2022 and the COVID-19 lockdowns all hindering the clean-up efforts in the Georges River catchment.
People across the catchment may also be littering less resulting in reduced quantities collected.
Litter removed from Local Government Area (LGA) for Georges Riverkeeper's Member Councils from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.
Bayside Council area:
3,993 kilograms litter removed
848 volunteer hours worked
97 sites cleaned up
City of Canterbury Bankstown area:
7,156 kilograms litter removed
1,776 volunteer hours worked
290 sites cleaned up
Campbelltown City Council area:
4,590 kilograms litter removed
1,466 volunteer hours worked
215 sites cleaned up
Fairfield City Council area:
9,608 kilograms litter removed
1,571 volunteer hours worked
249 sites cleaned up
Georges River City Council area:
3,513 kilograms litter removed
919 volunteer hours worked
160 sites cleaned up
Liverpool City Council area:
13,743 kilograms litter removed
1,686 volunteer hours worked
216 sites cleaned up
Sutherland Shire Council area:
2,720 kilograms litter removed
1,039 volunteer hours worked
98 sites cleaned up
National Parks and Wildlife Service areas:
2,041 kilograms litter removed
352 volunteer hours worked
39 sites cleaned up.
To read more about Georges Riverkeeper's positive impact, read the Georges Riverkeeper Annual Report 2021/22.
Georges Riverkeeper has been in operation for over 40 years coordinating projects on behalf of the eight Member Councils who share a collective responsibility for the Georges River and advocating for better river management practices across the broader catchment. Long-running programs focus on water quality monitoring and research, litter prevention and collection, bush regeneration and biodiversity, stormwater advocacy and community education.
-ENDS-
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
