Georges Riverkeeper clears more than 47,000 kilograms of river rubbish in 2021-22

By Jim Gainsford
Updated December 4 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:17am
Rob Dixon from Georges Riverkeeper arranges for sites to be cleaned up of litter by Corrective Services teams.

More than 47,000 kilograms of litter have been removed from the Georges River catchment in 2021-2022 financial year.

