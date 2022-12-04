Minister for Infrastructure visits Oatley-Como Walkway

A petition started by Oatley MP Mar Coure has gathered more than 1,000 signatures demonstrating the strong community support for urgent upgrades to the Oatley- Como Walkway and Cycleway.
Mr Coure welcomed Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport, Rob Stokes to Oatley last week to see first-hand the need for significant upgrades to the Oatley-Como Walkway.
"The Oatley-Como Walkway is in desperate need of significant upgrades, which is why it was important that I invited Minister Stokes down to Oatley to reinforce the need for the Government to upgrade the site." Mr Coure said.
"Hundreds of local families traverse this important active transport link every week, enjoying the beautiful natural environment that we are so fortunate to have here on the Georges River."
"As the dad of two young boys, my family and I frequently use this pathway to enjoy the sun and outdoors, so I know how important these upgrades are for our community.
"I am campaigning for the upgrade of the path itself, lighting at night as well as amenities upgrades along the track including seating and fencing. These upgrades combined with increased maintenance will drastically improve the quality of the walkway for local residents to enjoy.
"The NSW Government is committed to promoting active transport links across the state and I firmly believe that the Oatley-Como walkway represents a great opportunity to promote active transport here locally."
Members of the community can show their support for the campaign to upgrade the Oatley-Como walkway by signing Mr Coure's petition
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.