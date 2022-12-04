St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Minister for Infrastructure visits Oatley-Como Walkway

December 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley MP Mark Coure welcomed Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport, Rob Stokes to see first-hand the need for significant upgrades to the Oatley-Como Walkway.

A petition started by Oatley MP Mar Coure has gathered more than 1,000 signatures demonstrating the strong community support for urgent upgrades to the Oatley- Como Walkway and Cycleway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.