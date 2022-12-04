Sans Souci's landmark fig tree celebrated

Sans Souci's landmark Moreton Bay Fig tree was celebrated at a gathering of residents yesterday, December 3.
The gathering was prompted by a post about the tree on the I Grew Up in Sans Souci Facenbook site which prompted residents to share their memories of the tree and the part it played in their childhood.
.The group included invited representatives of the Kogarah Historical Society, the office of Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, Dan Binger from the St George Motor Boat Club, and interested and supportive citizens.
This gathering was arranged to celebrate the fact that the 130 year old Ficus Macrophylla Fig would remain firmly in the place where it has stood for all of that time.
Historical Dr Garry Darby told the assembled group that there was distinct possibility that the tree had been planted around 1892 by George James Hughes who had recently built a commercial boat shed just 30 m from where the tree stands.
"The fig is a great shade tree and Hughes may have felt that it would be a welcome addition beside his business," Dr Darby said.
"The Hughes boat shed was demolished in 1930 to make way for the reclamation of waterfront land to create Sans Souci Park.
"If this was the case the seedling had, quite possibly, been provided by the Sydney Botanical Gardens which was distributing seedlings to local councils and individuals on demand at that time. Another possibility is, of course, that the tree grew from a seed which had been dropped by a bird.
"The grand old tree has lived through many changes in the Sans Souci waterfront and the wider world during its long life.
"It has seen, for example the creation of the Sans Souci tidal baths in 1897, St George Sailing Club occupy the Hughes shed in 1927, the Sans Souci Park created in the 1930-33 period, the Taren Point punt introduced in 1916 and the Captain Cook Bridge opened in 1965, just to list a few," he said.
The Georges River Council has confirmed in a Plan of Management for the park that the tree will stay - a decision all Sans Soucians will applaud."
