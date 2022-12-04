Cronulla Golf Club have hit off first, winning the inaugural Ray White Sutherland Shire Golf Championship Challenge.
Woolooware golfer Brian Shipway always wondered who the best golfers in Sutherland Shire were and why there wasn't a tournament for all local club members with a handicap to find out.
Brian said all the four Golf Clubs in the Shire held club championships so it couldn't be that hard to get them together.
"It could be just like the Ryder Cup-all those great golfers playing for local prestige and the club trophy-not for money " he said
Brian took this idea to his club captain who took it to the board who also thought it was a good idea, he then took it to the other three clubs and they all agreed.
So the Inaugural 'Ray White Sutherland Shire Golf Championship Challenge' was created and it took place at Woolooware Golf Club on Saturday December 3.
The four junior champions set the scene teeing off in a stroke play tournament,18 holes on the day, each group a four ball and the winner of each received four points towards their club tally.
There were 32 players on course, eight players participating from each of the clubs, Woolooware, Cronulla, Kareela and the Ridge.
Woolooware junior champ Adam Jackson had the honour of the first shot before Kayan Mudadana (Cronulla) Theodore Fedes (the Ridge) and Christian Climie (Kareela) took to the course with the Cronulla Champion Mudana winning the day starting off with a perfect first tee shot.
The men played in A grade, A Reserve, B and C Grade and the Women in Division 1,2 and 3, with the women's club champions Donna Rann (W) Marie Ticehurst (C) Maggie Matthews (R) and Lynette Solness (K) making the most of the perfect playing conditions on the Woolooware course with Cronulla's Marie Ticehurst raising the winning flag.
The Men's Champion competition teed off last with Woolooware's Jake Hallinan at home on his local course, Cronulla's Matt Osborne, The Ridges Brett Wood and Kareela's Jeffrey Woolley making history in the inaugural competition with Cronulla's Matt Osborne taking the Champion Club perpetual shield award by just three points over hosts Woolooware The Ridge and Kareela.
The tournament will change location every year with each club getting hosting rights.
Event organizer Brian said the atmosphere was fantastic with caddies and family and fans along to watch and attend the presentation afterwards.
"Everyone I spoke to out on the course said it was a great day and it was fantastic to see all the Shires golfers playing together.
"It was an absolute success-and we want to make it a 'want to play in' event going forward " he said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
