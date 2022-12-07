St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Illawong teacher receives Premier's Teachers Scholarship 2022

By Eva Kolimar
December 8 2022 - 10:00am
Illawong teacher Ross Montague with his award, presented by Minister for Education and Early Childhood Georgina Mitchell, and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Picture supplied

Illawong's Ross Montague has had his passion for his daily work rewarded at state level, with the teacher receiving the Premier's Teacher Scholarship from the NSW Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning.

