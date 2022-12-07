Illawong's Ross Montague has had his passion for his daily work rewarded at state level, with the teacher receiving the Premier's Teacher Scholarship from the NSW Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning.
"A proud public school teacher for more than 16 years", Mr Montague teaches at Picnic Point High School, and is a Highly Accomplished Teacher (HALT) within the PDHPE Department since 2019 - a certification held by only 100 teachers across Australia.
The former Menai High School student studied at the University of Wollongong and has worked abroad in the UK and the US for the past six years.
No stranger to awards, Mr Montague also received the 2022 Secondary PDHPE Teacher of the Year from Australian Council for Health, Physical Education and Recreation (ACHPER). He regularly presents professional learning workshops for the NSW PDHPE Teacher's Association.
He also holds the title of the Hickson Lawyers Health Education and Wellbeing Scholarship. Nine of 14 recipients were public school educators.
"The $15,000 scholarship will be used to research the relationship between 'play' and the positive well-being of school aged students," Mr Montague said.
"I will undertake a five week study tour in March 2023 and will travel to all corners of Australia.
"Being physically active and regularly playing has been proven to positively impact a student's well-being. I will explore why students start becoming less active as they transition through the school years and will examine if technology and lack of access or opportunity inhibits a student's level of play at school."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
