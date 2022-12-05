St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

NSW Fair Trading launches inspection on annual non-compliant Christmas toys

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 5 2022 - 2:30pm
The safety of compliant Christmas toys for sale are once again the focus for NSW Fair Trading's annual inspection check. File picture

NSW Fair Trading is targeting dodgy dealers in the lead up to Christmas with its annual inspection for dangerous toys and decorations underway.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

