NSW Fair Trading is targeting dodgy dealers in the lead up to Christmas with its annual inspection for dangerous toys and decorations underway.
Minister for Fair Trading Victor Dominello says inspectors are now visiting retail outlets and pop-up traders in shopping centres across the state, with a focus on businesses who have a history of selling non-compliant toys.
"The number one focus of NSW Fair Trading this Christmas is to keep children safe by removing dangerous toys from sale, which is why our inspectors are combing the market for toys and other products which could cause harm," Mr Dominello said.
"We find the majority of non-compliant toys are manufactured overseas and imported directly into the country by either retailers or wholesalers. Retailers have a responsibility to ensure their products do not cause injury to children.
Individuals found to have breached mandatory safety standards by selling dangerous or non-compliant toys could be fined up to $500,000 while corporations could face fines up to $10 million.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19 preventing many inspections, the 2021 pre-Christmas checks saw NSW Fair Trading visit 203 traders and inspect 840 individual products targeted at children with eight dangerous toys identified and removed from shelves.
This was down from 24 dangerous toys identified in the 2018 pre-Christmas checks.
"Toys which are considered dangerous include those where removable button batteries aren't properly fitted with a child resistant cover and secured by a locking device or when small parts present a choking hazard," Mr Dominello said.
"Toys or puzzles which contain small, high-powered magnets could also be lethal to children if swallowed and are banned from sale, while projectile toys have the potential to cause significant eye injuries and should have adult supervision."
NSW Fair Trading inspectors' pre-Christmas checks will continue until mid-December.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.