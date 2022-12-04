St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Government Before and After School Care vouchers

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 5 2022 - 10:00am
Before and After School Care vouchers are now available for vacation care. File picture

Parents of school-aged children including those starting Kindergarten in 2023, now have more opportunity to claim a $500 voucher for Before and After School Care (BASC), just in time to help with the cost of vacation care over the summer holidays.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

