Parents of school-aged children including those starting Kindergarten in 2023, now have more opportunity to claim a $500 voucher for Before and After School Care (BASC), just in time to help with the cost of vacation care over the summer holidays.
The NSW Government's $155 million BASC Voucher Program helps families with household budget pressures, and more than 263,000 vouchers worth $500 have already been claimed by parents.
Of these, more than 197,000 have been redeemed at a BASC service to help families with the cost of care.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the BASC vouchers are a huge success, supporting NSW families to juggle work and family responsibilities.
"We know the Before and After School Care vouchers help to ease hip pocket pressure and give parents and carers the flexibility they need around work commitments.
"I encourage parents who haven't already to download and redeem a BASC voucher before the summer holidays are over to help cover the cost of vacation care."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said parents should download and redeem the $500 vouchers available to them.
"Every family with a child going into Kindergarten in 2023 can now download their voucher until January 31 if they have not yet done so.
"These vouchers support students in getting quality before and after school care, but also allows parents to have more money back in their household budgets."
The Before and After School Voucher Program is delivered in partnership with Service NSW.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Victor Dominello said BASC vouchers will be available to download from December 5 until January 31. They must be redeemed by January 31 but can be used for services up to June 30.
"This is another win for families, I encourage parents and carers who have not yet taken advantage of the program to jump on the Service NSW app or website and claim their voucher," Mr Dominello said.
"Customers can also use an easy-to-navigate tool on the Service NSW website to locate a participating BASC provider near them to make the process of redeeming their vouchers as simple as possible."
Customers can register and apply online via a MyService NSW account, in the app, or by visiting their nearest Service Centre.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
