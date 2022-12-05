Endeavour Sports High School held its annual performing arts showcase 'Mind Over Matter' recently, after two years of putting the event on hold.
The night was filled with dance, music and staff performances to bring awareness to mental health.
A total of $4689 was raised for Beyond Blue and school mental health initiatives.
There were performances and choreography from TSP Dance and Helena Kyriacou, and the teacher lip sync battle.
Former student and lightweight boxing world champion, Ferocious George Kambosos Jr, was a guest at the event, and took the audience through a Q&A focusing on resilience and mental strength.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
