Georges River Council: Biodiversity and foreshore controls

December 6 2022 - 8:30am
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris. Picture supplied

Taking into consideration the level of interest in the community relating to the preliminary consultation on the proposed biodiversity, character and foreshore planning controls, Georges River Council has decided to extend the submission date to March 31, 2023.

